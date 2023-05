An Indianapolis woman on Monday was sentenced to two years of incarceration for causing a crash on Interstate 69, nearly nine years ago, that claimed the life of her granddaughter. The Star Press reports 50 year old Donna Michelle Randolph had pleaded guilty in Delaware Circuit Court 3 to driving with a controlled substance in her system causing death. With credit for time already spent in jail and good behavior, Randolph is scheduled to be released from the Delaware County jail on Saturday.