Hanna Wins ‘Up And Coming Lawyer Award’

Andrew Hanna, the chief deputy in the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, has received the “Up and Coming Lawyer” Award.
The award is presented by Indiana Lawyer magazine. Hanna was nominated for the honor by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley. Letters of support were submitted by a number of dignitaries including Judge Margret Robb of the Indiana Court of Appeals, Madison Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims, and Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

