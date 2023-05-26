Donuts, Racing, Pools, and More for the Holiday Weekend

Holiday weekend fun to start this update – Tonight, the 4th Thursday events start in downtown New Castle, with the Jack’s Donuts World Donut Eating Championship. I spoke to competitive eater Joey Chestnut yesterday on the new WMUN – how many wins do you have

As for as the record of 293 – how many will you eat

events run from 6 – 10 p.m., and according to Joey, the donuts go down at about 7 p.m.

It all started with shellfish, in college – How did competitive eater Joey Chesnut get into this work

It was lobster at that event – tonight, it’s Jack’s Donut Holes, in downtown New Castle against a table full of others.

As reported first on WMUN yesterday, the Muncie Police Fire Merit Commission met Wednesday, and placed MFD Capt. Troy Dulaney on inactive status with pay until further notice. According to an investigation, Dulaney coordinated a “cheating scheme” that was first uncovered through reporting from WTHR’s 13 Investigates. Dulaney wrote to NREMT in late April to address the allegations levied against him. “While I continue to deny the veracity of the allegations presented and do therefore disagree with the findings… I do hereby apologize for even the semblance of wrongdoing.”

Cornerstone Center for the Arts, June Brink of Summer ArtsWalk and YOUTH ARTISTS exhibit will ALL TAKE PLACE IN THE COLLONADE ROOM(first floor) (June 1) from 5-8p.m., according to Debra Gindhart Dragoo.

Last fall, Danny Ernstes learned his kidney disease was progressing and that dialysis was imminent. He will share his story about the need for living organ donors and the need for more Hoosiers to sign up to become donors with the crowd before action gets under way at the 75th Annual Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW Saturday night at Anderson Speedway. He’s one of 1,020 Hoosiers waiting for a kidney transplant.

Monday will be a normal broadcast day on WLBC and all Woof Boom Radio stations, including The Talk of Muncie, the new WMUN. Delaware County Today from 8 – 9 a.m., plus the weekly 765BusinessJournal.com show from 9 – 9:30 a.m., and All Kinds of People from 9:30-10am as Dr. Joe welcomes J Chapman as his guest.

This Thursday is the Brink of Summer Arts Walk in downtown Muncie, and Cheryl Crowder talked about the Flower Hour

It’s a fundraiser for Muncie Downtown Development Partnership. Events run 5 – 8 p.m. at Canan Commons, Cornerstone Center for the Arts, MadJax and businesses through the downtown area.

This spring, 25 cents of every Shamrock Shake sale was donated directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities across Indiana. McDonald’s customers helped raise nearly $84,000 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities in several areas of Indiana.

Two 2023 Ball State University Spring graduates—Jess Melvin from Ft. Wayne and Madison Pickering from Anderson — will spend the upcoming academic year abroad as recipients of the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Award. Ms. Melvin is headed to South Korea for 11 months. Ms. Pickering will be working with high school students in the Slovak Republic for a 10-month stint.