Buckle Up, Or Else

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is urging people to buckle up ahead of the summer holidays. Starting May 22, cops increase patrols as part of the national “Click it or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement event. Funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with grants administered by ICJI.

Merger in Madison county: the Madison County Chamber and the Alexandria Monroe Chamber announced the merger of the two groups recently. A Town Hall meeting will be held May 25th at 6 p.m. at the Alexandria Community Center to help explain the benefits, and answer any questions.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools says that 4 of their schools won TOP HONORS for their performances in this year’s @INPrincipals academic competitions.

The Healthy Community Alliance of ECI will have their annual Recognition Program at Minnetrista – Monday June 12, 2023. The release says they will celebrate Partner healthy lifestyle successes over the last year in Delaware, Blackford and Jay Counties and recognize our community’s tobacco free champions, and will honor one with the 5th annual 100,000 Award in memory of Dr. George Branham. Woof Boom Radio is a member of the group.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating two robberies that happened southeast of BSU’s campus. Daily News reported it happened late Sunday night into Monday morning, and a 12:14 a.m. Text Alert was related to one of two robberies. In each case, suspect showed a handgun and demanded cash and belongings, and left on foot. UPD will be increasing its patrol presence in the area. If you have any information regarding the incidents contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838, or 911.

On Friday, May 19th, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Special Olympics Indiana to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run® with Cop on a Rooftop at Dunkin’ Donuts locations statewide. Carmel cops say on Twitter, they’ll be at the Dunkin’ located at 2560 E. 146th St. in Carmel, IN.

Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive and themed experience for all ages, is coming to Indianapolis on May 20-21 at the Indiana Convention Center, located at 100 S. Capitol Ave. The ticketed event is geared toward all ages and will include additional experiences such as unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, professional photos and a gift shop.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says heads up on State Road 28 in Alexandria. Beginning on or after Tuesday, May 30, crews will close State Road 28 from I-69 to State Road 9 in both directions for a small structure replacement. This work is expected to be complete late June.