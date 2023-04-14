Teen Shot In Anderson Thursday Night

A 16-year-old Anderson boy was shot Thursday night and now the search is on for a suspect. The Herald Bulletin reports
Anderson police were dispatched at 7:28 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Pearl Street on a report of multiple gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found the teenager in an alley east of Pearl Street. He was transported to the Indianapolis hospital. He’s been listed in serious but stable condition.
