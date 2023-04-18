Reviewing Monday’s Alexandria School Situation

A calm ending to a chaotic morning in Alexandria yesterday – Yesterday’s, explained to our on scene reporter

Here’s what they think happened yesterday in Alexandria – I spoke to ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan as they were clearing the scene – and the timing of the events

The investigation continues.

Only two days to sign up – Delaware County Housing Authority (DCHA) is accepting applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8. The program is available to families residing in Delaware County outside of the Muncie City limits. Many rules, but the key component: applications will only be accepted today (April 18, 2023), starting at 8 a.m. until tomorrow (April 19, 2023), at 4 p.m. The application process must be completed online at http://delawareha.housingmanager.com. If a family wishes to live inside the city limits, they must apply with the Muncie Housing Authority, which is a separate agency – they do not have any availability at this time, but post on their website and social media pages when they do.

WLBC News Bits:

Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie has launched an on-line store selling clothing and more with the Cornerstone logo. cornerstonearts.org.

61 percent of adults who wake up with an alarm said they use the snooze button. Roughly 17 percent of snooze users hit the snooze only once, 15 percent hit it twice, and 14 percent hit it three time

It took nearly a week away from their homes – Hoosiers in the immediate area around a massive plastics recycling facility that caught fire were finally allowed to return to their homes starting last Friday. Fire investigators are still trying to pinpoint the cause of the massive fire. City leaders are already placing blame on the owner of the facility.

I&M’s lineworkers maintain more than 20,000 miles of distribution lines in the areas the company serves – more than 4,500 square miles across 24 Indiana and six Michigan counties: today is National Lineworker Appreciation Day.

Indiana homeowners and renters in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties who were affected by the March 31 – April 1 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.

From late last week – our afternoon anchor saw a MuncieJournal.com story