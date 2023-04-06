MCS Enrollment Starts Next Week

Muncie Community Schools (MCS) will be holding kindergarten roundup in each of its six elementary schools next week. This is an opportunity for families to register their 5-year-olds for the 2023-24 school year and to ask teachers and administrators any questions they may have . The secondary schools will also be holding registration events for grades 6-12 next week. MuncieJournal.com reports the quickest and easiest way for parents and guardians to enroll new or returning students to MCS is through its online system at EnrollinMCS.org.