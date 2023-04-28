Anderson, IN: Chases, Escape, Guns, Drugs – and a 16 Year Old Caught

This all happened in Anderson this week – In a story we first aired yesterday on the new WMUN – Indiana State Police said a chase started in Anderson Tuesday and ended with a 16-year-old arrested with guns and drugs in the car he was driving. A Dodge Charger was finally pulled over in Anderson, driver got out and started running. The 16-year-old passenger then drove away and led police on a chase – they caught the kid, and found an AR-style pistol with a 45-round magazine inside the car and another smaller caliber loaded handgun – and 67 grams of a fentanyl pill called “M30” or “Pyro” in the car. ISP trooper Scott Keegan said the pills are 1,000 times more potent than morphine. As of yesterday, State Police were still looking for the original driver of the car.

Ivy Tech news in a moment, but first Peter has this about another positive investment in Delaware county

When I spoke to BSU President Geoffrey Mearns on WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show yesterday, I brought up the Monday event with Mr. Letterman

Mearns said he will offer some remarks, and Dave will speak, then the 25 minute documentary, then the Q and A with Dave and the two former students involved in the production.

While we had the President, we also asked for his take after

an incredible production of this week’s Chirpies at BSU, Pres. Mearns shared a story about the group responsible for the entire event… Accolades for the department lead by Chris Taylor, during yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

“Rainbow Garden” lights: Community Enhancement Projects (CEP) and the City of Muncie will hold a public lighting ceremony to celebrate the opening of at Canan Commons in Downtown Muncie as part of May’s First Thursday celebration on May 4, 2023 at 8 PM. The press release from the Mayor’s office says it’s a light installation designed to contribute a significant addition to the aesthetic landscape of Muncie’s downtown area while also providing necessary pathway lighting at Canan Commons.

A Bearcat honor last week – here’s Muncie Central High School principal Chris Walker

A rare, special award – one of several announced recently on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

AMERICANS CAN’T GET THROUGH THE DAY WITHOUT CURSING _ A study found the average American utters their first curse word of the day at 10:54 AM. This seems really late, especially for those who drive to work!

Direct Your Time to Maximize Your Potential a virtual program via Zoom Thursday, May 4th, 8:00 – 9:30 AM from the Shaffer Leadership Academy. In this session, participants will evaluate how they are currently spending their time at work and home. It’s Free for SLA Members, $25 non-members, $15 non-profits.

Earth Day is today, but Minnetrista celebrates tomorrow – free saplings while supplies last. Minnetrista.net for info.