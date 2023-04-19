Alexandria City Council approved three road closures before adjourning Monday’s meeting. The road closures will correspond with summer events including Alexandria City Jam and Small Town Throwback. The Herald Bulletin reports
Alexandria City Jam takes place May 6, June 3, July 8, and Aug. 5th. The same area will close Sept. 9 for “Small Town Throwback.”
Alexandria City Council Approves Road Closures For Events
