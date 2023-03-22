Senator Young “Talks The TikTok.”

Your Senator talk the Tik Tok – To some, TikTok is just an app on your phone, but Senator Todd Young told me recently there’s a lot more to it

National conversation continues about that story.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently ranked Indiana as one of the top states for practicing medicine. According to their report, Indiana ranks 10th overall, 5th for opportunity and completion, and 4th for the highest average annual wage for physicians adjusted for the cost of living.

WLBC continues to assist some remarkable organizations in making a difference in our community, with our Hometown Hero grants. This week, 12 more monthly winners were announced – see the list on our Local News Page right now.

The following organizations were chosen to receive the WLBC Hometown Heroes Grant:

Delaware County Special Needs Prom/Events, April

American Legion Post 321, May

Delaware County CASA Program, June

Open Door Health Services, July

Roo’s Relief, August

ecoREHAB, September

Hillcroft Services, Inc., October

Guardian Scholars, November

FeedingTeam.org, December

Classroom Connections of East Central Indiana, January 2024

Animal Rescue Fund, INC of Muncie, February 2024

Soup Kitchen of Muncie, March 2024

A new way to live eco-friendly – Ball State University’s College of Architecture and Planning (CAP) is hosting free public tours of an affordable, net-zero energy, eco-friendly duplex family home in Indianapolis designed by a team of Ball State’s CAP students and faculty. Referred to as “Alley House”—eventually will be home for two families. Public tours highlighting the sustainability and renewable energy aspects of Alley House will be given April 4-18, except Easter Sunday (April 9) and a few days set aside for private tours.

Easter Egg Hunt for children this Sat., March 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Kids and their families are invited, and the event is free — including refreshments for all at Beaumont Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 1345 N. Madison Ave., Anderson, Ind.

This coming Friday, in 1930 Terrance Steve McQueen was born in Beech Grove, Indiana. Also known as “The King of Cool”, he acted in 45 movies , including Le Mans, The Great Escape, The Thomas Crown Affair, Bullitt and Papillion.

She says they need to be addressed – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch told me yesterday on WMUN's Delaware County Today Radio show she thinks property taxes need to be dealt with at the Statehouse

Several years ago, when she was a county auditor

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz to Host Town Hall in Delaware County on Saturday, March 25 at 11 AM at Muncie City Hall’s Auditorium.

This comes as a shock to nobody — especially moms: women worry more than men. A study discovered that women were more likely than men to feel nervous, anxious and worried — 22% to 16%. Younger and middle age men and women seemed to be the most stressed. The good news: the older you get, the happier and less stressed.