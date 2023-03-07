Two years after a Muncie man was fatally shot on the city’s west side, his alleged assailant’s trial will apparently be postponed.
The Star Press reports 30 year old Brandon C. Hodge, is charged with murder and other counts in the 2021 slaying of 33-year-old Robert Eugene “Trey” Scott III. His trial was set to begin next month but his attorney has requested a continuance.
Possible Postponement In Murder Trial
