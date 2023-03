One person was killed Thursday when a car collided with a semi in southern Randolph County. The Star Press reports a semi was eastbound on U.S. 36, just east of U.S. 27, when a westbound 2010 Jeep tried to pass a box truck and pulled into the path of the semi. The driver of the Jeep — later identified as Ethan Allen Dement, 32, of Fountain City — was pronounced dead at the scene.