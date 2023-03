An investigation of a homicide in Muncie early Wednesday led to the Thursday arrest of a Muncie man on drug-dealing charges. The Star Press reports a vehicle that was reportedly seen in the area of Wednesday’s shooting was later spotted parked in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. That led to the Thursday afternoon arrest, in a traffic stop, of 21 year old Dayten Eli Abram of Muncie. A bag containing more than 1500 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills was found in the truck.