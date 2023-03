As part of his State of the City last week, Mayor Dan Ridenour mentioned that the city is investing in two new city fire stations. One, is a new Fire Station No. 5 along Tillotson Avenue. The other fire station to be replaced is No. 6 at McCulloch Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Ridenour told the Star Press the total cost of the two station is estimated at about $15 million and will require a bond issue.