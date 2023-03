An evening of seven short, light-hearted works from the likes of Mozart, Beethoven, Lin Manuel Miranda, and more. The East Central Indiana Chamber Orchestra date is scheduled to perform at Northside Middle School Auditorium on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 7 pm. MuncieJournal.com reports NMS is located at 2400 W Bethel Ave. in Muncie. Admission & parking are Free, and open to all.