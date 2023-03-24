Concerned Congresswoman

She’s concerned – More from my conversation this week with 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz – she loves the US, but she’s concerned

Full interview airs on This Week in Delaware County, Saturday 9 – 10 a.m. on the New WMUN. She’s in Muncie tomorrow at 11 a.m. for a Town Hall meeting at City Hall auditorium.

Actor and producer David Arquette will be the next featured speaker in the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series at Ball State University. 7 p.m. on April 10 in Pruis Hall (venue changed due to high demand for tickets). Free ticket information is available through Eventbrite. The event will also be livestreamed at bsu.edu/live.

A reminder of Saturday’s fundraiser – for kidney transplant awareness month, and medical expenses for Justin Gillespie – here’s his mom

Indiana Youth Institute’s 2023 State of the Child is March 29 at 8 a.m. at BSU’s Alumni Center. Hear about the key data for Delaware, Fayette, Henry, Madison, and Randolph County youth first-hand from IYI’s 2023 Indiana KIDS COUNT® Data Book and County Dashboard.

In his upcoming book Employalty: How to Ignite Commitment and Keep Top Talent in the New Age of Work, 20-year HR veteran Joe Mull explains: the most cited reason among Americans for not taking vacation time? Fear of falling behind at work.”

More on the story we brought you earlier this week – in his own words now, the Muncie Mayor on the upcoming tax sale of the Muncie Mall

That from a social media post by Ridenour this week.

Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler said Tuesday he had started mailing primary ballots to voters who requested them.

Reds’ annual Kids Opening Day presented by Cuties on Saturday, April 1!

An Italian man who was arrested and charged for dumping construction waste was taken back to court after he was caught violating his house arrest. The man asked to be given a jail sentence instead to escape his wife’s “non-stop nagging” at home.

A potentially deadly fungus has surfaced, and the Indiana State Department of Health is tracking 87 or more clinical cases. It is resistant to many anti-fungal drugs that are used to treat infections. It mainly affects hospitalized patients and comes with a death rate between 30% and 60%.

Beyoncé tickets in the U.S. are so expensive that Americans are flying abroad to see the concert.

Boys and Girls Club of Muncie is asking you to consider hosting a snack drive at your business or organization. The Clubs will provide you a box for donations to be dropped off starting April 3.

Greg Gumbel signed a contract extension with CBS but he will give up his NFL duties starting next season. He will continue to host the network’s NCAA men’s basketball studio show.