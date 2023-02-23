Pence Says Feds Agree on Foreign Investments

When DC agrees on anything, it is news – The Feds are looking at investments by foreign companies, and 6th District Congressman Greg Pence told me this week on the new WMUN that rare is the time that 100% votes happen

This Saturday, the 31st annual model hobby train show is at the Fairgrounds in Muncie – 2 buildings – Brian Wolfe says all sorts of model trains will be there

Part of our Woof Boom Radio coverage plans for the Boys basketball sectionals has been locked down: Tuesday, Delta vs Centerville (New Castle Sectional) 6:30 Pre-game on WMUN Radio and TV, AND ON Oldies 101 Pendleton Heights vs. Richmond. Wednesday due to BSU women’s basketball on WMUN, No Radio, Video Only of the Muncie Central vs Mt Vernon (Muncie Central Sectional) 5:30 Pre-game, with the Anderson vs. Greenfield on Oldies 101 FM AM and free streams.

Taxpayers money, purchases a sign – $43,000 – that’s what the new electronic sign in front of the Muncie fairgrounds cost – just installed recently. Sherry Riggin said it was approved by the Delaware County Commissioners from American Rescue Plan funds.

The group that runs the big model train show in Muncie this Saturday has a story

That's Brian Wolfe

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz to Host Town Hall in Hamilton County on Saturday, March 4. 11 AM, in the Sheridan Community Center in Sheridan, IN.

She thinks it’s going to happen – You have likely heard our reporting that an effort in underway to get state approval for a Magistrate for Delaware County – and Lt. Gov. Susan Crouch explained the benefits

That from this week's Delaware County Today Radio show on the New WMUN Radio

The sixth annual Indianapolis School Music Festival is Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 hosted at Arsenal Technical High School. Richmond High School, Lapel Middle and High School, Frankton Junior/Senior High School, Tipton High School, Alexandria Monroe Junior/Senior High School, and Blue River Valley Junior/Senior High School all have kids involved.

Save the date for Juneteenth Muncie – June 17 at McCullough Park. Co-chair Anitra Davis has some highlights

And that live music will be a big part of the fun too. Sponsorship deadline coming in Mid-May.