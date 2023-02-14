Orchestra Indiana Ramps Up For New Season

Orchestra Indiana resumes its 2022-23 concert season on Friday, February 24th with its first ever performance in the Honeywell Center of Wabash and Saturday, February 25th in Ball State University’s Emens Auditorium. Matthew Kraemer will lead the orchestra in a program of music inspired by the sounds of the Far East. MuncieJournal.com reports tickets for the Friday, February 24th performance are general admission and are on sale now through the Honeywell Center Box Office: online any time at HoneywellArts.org.