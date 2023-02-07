Errington Explains Why Her Amendment Failed

Headline says sue failed – In the Indy Star recently was a story saying that State Rep. Sue Errington’s amendment to the Medical Marijuana Bill failed

In her own words, on yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show on WMUN.

WLBC News Bits:

Powerball drawing $50,000 winning Powerball ticket Saturday night sold in McCordsville, IN.

Today is Safer Internet Day.

Ball State men’s basketball team at Central Michigan tonight 7 p.m. tip on regular Woof Boom Radio channels and steams.

Nationwide, meatballs are the #1 Super Bowl food for 2023. Guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili round out the top five this year.

For American Heart Month, the Healthy Community Alliance have three events planned – here’s John Disher

During yesterday’s WMUM Delaware County Today Radio show, we also talked to

And she led us in Live Cardio exercise in the studio. Hear that on WMUNmuncie.com – look for the segment titled HCA Heart Health Month.

The Community Foundation is pleased to announce that nominations are being accepted for the annual David Sursa Leadership Award. The award rewards, recognizes, and encourages extraordinary leadership by a nonprofit board member in Delaware County. Visit cfmdin.org/sursa or contact Marcy Minton, President & CEO, at 765-747-7181 or mminton@cfmdin.org.

Salute to service: U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Ethan Johnson, from Farmland, Ind., conducts maintenance on the chaff launchers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Neil Krovats, owner/founder of Clearline Technologies in Muncie’s Industria Center industrial park – what is constructed there

From yesterday’s weekly 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show – hear the entire segment on the website – look for the Audiocast button.

Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days of the new year are set. On May 7, June 3-4, and Sept. 23, come fish on the state’s public waters for free. During these days, Indiana residents need neither a fishing license nor a trout/salmon stamp to fish.

Written and compiled by Steve Lindell, Dir. of News Operations.