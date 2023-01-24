Update: Status of AT&T Broadband Upgrade in Delaware County

More on the December announcement of more rural broadband coming to Delaware County – here’s Steve Rogers from AT&T on yesterday’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show

The status of this very large project

Hear the entire interview on the Audiocast Button of 765BusinessJournal.com.

More of today’s news, below…

FBI issues national public safety alert: Increase in sextortion.

Study shows 4.2% of Muncie households are multigenerational – FilterBuy.com had that.

Marta Moody passed away over the weekend. The Muncie Action Plan Executive Board will gather to discuss how to best celebrate her memory at their Annual Report to the Community meeting next week.

Referee shortage being blamed on parent abuse.

Eastern Indiana Works is having a Full Board Meeting next Tuesday, January 24th at 9:00 am.

Purdue University is mourning the passing of Bruce White on Jan. 19, 2023. The 70 year old, was founder and chairman of White Lodging, and longtime benefactor of the university.

Save the date for February 2nd “First Thursday” in downtown Muncie – Debra Gindhart Dragoo will feature her Green Glam Studio jewelry at Cornerstone Center for the Arts LOVE BAUBLES – Meet the artist that night on the second floor, Great Hall.

More than just cookies – It’s far more than a fundraiser

Dawn Fluhler, Communications Director for Girl Scouts of Central Indiana on yesterday’s Delaware County Today Radio show. You can buy them for yourself, or share with someone you don’t even know

First Responders, and even Military get those boxes – for thanks, and a little piece of home.

The return of random locker checks at Muncie Central School is noting to be alarmed about

Principal Chris Walker, from a recent Delaware County Today Radio Show on WMUN.

Indiana history – this week in 1934, John Dillinger, bank robber born in Indiana, was captured in Tucson, Arizona.

The annual Reds Caravan is back starting yesterday, and thought the press release said it “has been expanded to travel through Reds Country over the course of six days through this Saturday, January 28, there are no stops in Muncie, or Indianapolis – in fact only one in all of Indiana – at Batesville.

Written and compiled by Steve Lindell, Dir. of News Operations