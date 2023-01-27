Two Muncie Residents Charged In 5 Month Old’s Injuries

Two Muncie residents are under arrest after their five-month-old daughter was determined to have a broken arm, two broken legs, 15 rib fractures and two skull fractures resulting in brain bleeds. According to the Star Press, the baby’s father, 24-year-old Austin Lee Choate, took the infant to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Thursday for treatment. The child’s mother, Montana Alexis Davis, 23, later told police that early Thursday she had heard a “pop” when handling the baby and “may have accidentally broke her arm.”