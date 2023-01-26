Spartz: In, or Out for Senate Race?

Is she in the race, or staying put? Running for Senate, or not? 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz

When I pressed a little more

When I told her about our snowy weather problems yesterday

WLBC News Bits:

Report from homeandhamper.com shows just 18.3% of Muncie government workers are minorities.

The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic – that rise representing the largest single-year increase since 2015 according to the American Heart Association.

Muncie Altrusa Club Completes Book Distribution to Muncie Elementary Schools – see the story on our MuncieJournal.com.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee today (Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023), in support of Indiana Senate Bill 1 – which aims to transform the 988 Crisis Hotline into the 988 Crisis Response Centers and addresses funding and sustainability plans for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. There are currently 19 such pilot sites in Indiana.

The differences in roads yesterday – Yesterday’s heavy snow created wide ranging road conditions between city and county roads – here’s Delaware County EMA Director explaining how that happened

In a story that we reported on some time ago with direct word from Pres. Mearns – the hand-off has been completed

WLBC News Bits:

Save the date: May 6th is Rialzo for Meridian Health Services – back at the Muncie Horizon Convention Center.

Congresswoman Spartz to Host Town Hall in Howard County on Saturday, February 4 at 11 AM.

Gone from BSU’s Athletic Department, Shawn Sullivan

BSU Pres. Mearns, from last week’s Delaware County Today Radio show on WMUN.

Yesterday was out first chance to speak directly to 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, and we wanted to give her the chance to explain her “present” votes during that marathon a few weeks ago – Speaker McCarthy ended up winning

Spartz voted yes, in the end.

Once again, a scam involving the threat of arrest for missing jury duty is hitting central Indiana, including Hamilton County. In an even more interesting twist, the caller may be using names of courthouse employees and Sheriff’s Office deputies to lend credence to the calls.

Compiled and written by Steve Lindell, Dir. of News Operations.