Child abuse allegations against a Muncie man also led to his arrest on drug-dealing charges. According to the Star Press, 22 year old Cory Allen Seats was arrested Jan. 17 after a witness reported he had struck a child at his home. Police went to the residence and another home owned by his mother and found 1.6 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, and nearly six pounds of marijuana. Also seized were “a digital weighing scale, an electronic currency counter” and more than $8,000 in cash.