Nine criminal counts face a Muncie man after a series of events that took place over a 10-day period. Police say 23 year old Jayron McGee violated a protective order by going to his former girlfriend’s apartment and then did so again a number of times starting late last month and as recently as January 8th. He’s charged with burglary, stalking, residential entry, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent, battery, reckless driving and two counts of resisting law enforcement.