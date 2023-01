Registration ends Friday, Jan. 6 at 5 PM to attend the 27th annual Indiana Economic Outlook luncheon, which will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 in downtown Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports attendees will hear from David Altig, executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in addition to viewing the year’s regional and national economic forecasts as projected by Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.