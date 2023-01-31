Honor Guard: to Salute those that Served

Local people, doing the right thing – The Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard: you may have noticed cars in the area with their triangle shaped magnet on their doors

That’s Mark DiFabio, explaining also that the group is proud to present an American Flag at funerals they assist with. The entire interview is on the podcast page of WMUNmuncie.com.

Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI Tailgate Food Distribution Events this week: Jay County Wednesday, February 1, 10 AM. Blackford County Thursday, February 2, 10 AM. Madison County Friday, February 3, 10 AM Old Kmart Parking Lot – 2811 W Nichol Ave, Anderson.

Eight MPD officers paid a visit to Hazelwood Christian Preschool recently to share tips on gun safety, calling 911, and how to look cool in sunglasses. The social media post by dentist Greg Pyle said the kids had lots of great questions about the officers’ gear, what work the police do, and whether they’d get to meet a K9 officer.

Rescheduled: the Certification Workshop Series sponsored by the Muncie Chamber, with the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana department of Administration, City of Indianapolis is re-booked for THURSDAY 9- 11 A.M. (FEB 02) at the Patterson Building, 3rd floor. RSVP: Wcarmichael@muncie.com

WLBC News Bits:

Hank Milius, President of Meridian Health Services is retiring. A national search is underway to select a successor – he will retire at the end of 2023, after 21 years of service.

The ACLU of Indiana was at the 4th annual LGBTQ Statehouse day yesterday to protest against bills that they say challenge the rights of LGBTQ individuals in the state.

Last week the Muncie Fire Merit Commission enacted the promotions of new Battalion Chief Scott Hahn; new Lieutenant Andrew Niccum, and new Sergeant’s Shane Sites and Seth James.

Brownfields – why they are risky, and very important – Our guest yesterday was Bill Walters Director of ECIRPD – East Central Indiana Regional Planning District

One of the important things they are involved with is called Brownfields – here’s Brad Bookout from Augusta Consulting

And the impact of working with this properties benefits neighborhoods and the tax rolls. Hear the entire interview now on WMUNmuncie.com – look for the segment titled Brownfields.

A special chance to Paint Like Bob Ross with Chris Taylor, at The Clubhouse at Accutech in Downtown Muncie. $65 includes your canvas and use of all materials, plus a beer, a glass of wine or free soft drinks. First time painters are welcome: events@clubhousemuncie.com.

The BSU Police Citizens Police Academy started recently. Topics covered include the criminal justice system, patrol procedures, traffic and drug enforcement, firearms training, and more! Here are just a few photos from the first class.