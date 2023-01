Muncie Altrusa Club members have completed the distribution of over 5,800 books to every pre-kindergarten through fifth grade student in the Muncie Community Schools, Burris, St. Michael Catholic School, and Inspire Academy. MuncieJournal.com reports the project was funded in part from a $4000.00 grant from the Altrusa International Foundation and the Muncie Altrusa Club. Classroom Connections of East Central Indiana was also a partner in helping to obtain, store and distribute the books.