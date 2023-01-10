Free Food Plans this Week – and Volunteers Always Needed

Second Harvest Food Bank has Tailgate Food Distribution events up and running for the new year. Grant County today at Five Points Mall – 1129 N Baldwin Ave, Marion. Delaware County Thursday, January 12 at Muncie Mall – 3401 N Granville Ave, Muncie. Henry County Friday, January 13 at First Baptist Church – 709 S Memorial Dr., New Castle. Randolph County Friday, January 13 – all 10 AM.

Indiana Arts Commission 2023 Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition and began accepting submissions. Winning artwork will be displayed in the offices of female elected officials at the Indiana Statehouse and at the Governor’s Residence. Submissions are open til Friday, Feb. 3 and can be made through the Indiana Arts Commission’s Online Application System.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Reappoints Members Henry Hall and Rick Hall to Ball State’s Board of Trustees. Both members were reappointed to four-year terms, which are effective through 2026.

There was a shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday night. One man was killed and a woman was injured.

This week in 1942 – The Von Trapp Family Singers were on stage at the English Theater on the Circle in Indianapolis. Baron Von Trapp introduced his wife Maria and seven of their ten children who were on the tour. The family sang many old songs from their Austrian homeland.