Four people were injured, at least two of them seriously, in a Tuesday afternoon crash on U.S. 35 southeast of Muncie. The Star Press reports it happened near Delaware County Road 650-S, when a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, driven by a juvenile, pulled into the path of a crew-cab Ram pickup truck. The truck traveled 55 feet and came to rest on its roof. The van contained three juveniles from Delaware County, two of whom were flown to the hospital.