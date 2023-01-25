Do Not Call 911 For Road Conditions

Indiana State Police says – For road and weather conditions, do not call 911 emergency dispatch centers. Statewide and local road conditions can easily be obtained by visiting the 511IN.org website. INDOT snow plows will be out in full force keeping our highways clear. Please give them room to work! If your vehicle becomes broken down, please make arrangements to have it towed immediately, have an emergency kit in your vehicle, and if involved in a crash, it is best to stay belted inside your vehicle until help arrives. (photo credit: Sean Mattingly).

The Muncie Chamber is postponing the event at the Fisher Building this week, to connect people with state and federal contracts. They are working to get a new date on the calendar.

Girlhood, It’s Complicated – an exhibit coming to Muncie’s Minnetrista, according to Katy Maggert

The Communications Director told us this week on WMUN, there’s also a women of the Ball Family component.

WLBC News Bits:

Chris Stapleton to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 57.

This Friday night, (Jan 27) at the Bill Green Athletic Arena during the Marion Giants Basketball game, honor Jim Fricke – the most successful Athletic Director in Marion Giant History.

It’s a Presidential Podcast – BSU Pres. Geoffrey Mearns

State leader invites all to a February event in Muncie – The Indiana Youth Institute is holding a Youth Workers Café’ event at Muncie’s Suzanne Gresham Center – here’s Clint Kugler from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today

Register info at IYI.org.

Flooded Vehicles from California Could End Up In Your Community – NICB’s VINcheck is a place to go.

Miss Universe speaks out about allegations the beauty pageant was rigged: ‘Very hurtful.’

Indiana history: this week in 1967, a flash fire aboard the Apollo 1 test capsule took the lives of Hoosier astronaut Gus Grissom and fellow astronauts Edward White and Roger Chaffee. Grissom grew up in Mitchell, Indiana.