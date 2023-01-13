BSU Speaker to be Guest Monday on WMUN Radio Show

As part of Ball State’s Unity Week 2023, Jan. 16-22, Radio Personality, Producer to Speak at Ball State; Lecture is Free and Open to the Public. Samuel Sirmons, a Ball State University graduate, will give a lecture Jan. 18 at Ball State – “Black Media is Media: Preserving the Voice of African American Journalists” will be in the Unified Media Lab in Ball State’s Arts and Journalism Building – 2nd floor, 4 p.m. on Jan. 18. The event is co-sponsored by the Ball State’s Multicultural Center and the College of Communication, Information, and Media. Monday, Jan. 16, he will be a guest in studio on the new daily Radio talk show, “Delaware County Today,” on WMUN, 92-5FM 1340AM free streams and Alexa: Play WMUN.

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. Major changes for this upcoming individual income tax filing season include: Earned Income Credit Rate Change, Adoption Credits, New Schedule IN-W, and Automatic Taxpayer Refunds. Tax forms for 2022 are now available on DOR’s website.

Kelli Huth will rejoin Ball State University as associate vice president for community engagement, effective Jan. 17. Succeeding Delaina Boyd, who retired from Ball State in December after 32 years of service.

The IHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings Show, will air live on the IHSAA Champions Network, Sunday, January 22, 2023, 5:00PM – 7:00PM ET.

The Midwest Antique Fruit Jar and Bottle Club Convention is Jan 19 – 21 at Muncie’s Horizon Convention Center. Antique fruit jars, bottles, insulators, table top antiques & some of the best people on earth according to the Muncie Visitors Bureau.

Purdue is proud to host its annual commemoration honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. through a performance by the renowned Morgan State University Choir of Baltimore on Jan. 17.

White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again – for 90 more days.

Indiana wagered over $4 billion on sports bets in 2022!

The grant Application process begins Monday for the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month. $10,000 of in-kind publicity is gifted to the winner – any 501c3, not for profit, group, club, organization is allowed to submit. To apply until February 28th, 2023 at midnight, go to WLBC.com starting Monday.