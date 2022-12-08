Worst Kept Secret: Ridenour to Run

No surprise – Mayor Dan Ridenour announced via press release this week that he will seek a second term as Mayor of Muncie. The primary election May 2, and the general election scheduled for November 7.

Taylor University said this week the 25th-Annual Silent Night game is sold out. Watch the webcast on Friday, December 9 starting at 4:10 pm for pregame.

Study: 41% of Americans Consider Die Hard a Christmas Movie.

Saturday, December 10, is Meet Me on Main in the Carmel Arts & Design District from 5 – 9 p.m. Make your way to Main Street and Range Line Road for an evening of art, shopping and more.

To combat the growing opioid crisis in the U.S., federal regulators have made it easier for doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to get certified to prescribe a medication that staves off cravings and prevents withdrawal symptoms.

The AP Economics class at Yorktown High School is conducting their annual Sock Drive to support the Muncie Mission – Stephen Brown leads that class

Donations of new men’s white, crew length socks, sizes 6-12. Drop at the Yorktown Library, the Yorktown Town Hall or any Yorktown Community Schools school building, or at the games this Friday night with Delta at Yorktown – that’s the game of the night on WMUN, too!

BNF Ministries in Muncie posted a Meijer DOUBLE match opportunity, with a goal (limit) of raising $5,000 that will be DOUBLE matched by Meijer up to $10,000 to their Pantry! Make a tax deductible donation that will be applied to the purchase of cards on December 17, go to www.bnfmuncie.com and give securely via PayPal. Cards purchased on other days until 12/31 are single matched.

Muncie City Councilman Brad Polk announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that he will be resigning, effective December 31st. Polk was recently elected by Caucus as Delaware County Treasurer and will be taking that position on January 1st of 2023. Polk has served on the Muncie City Council for 15 years.

Anderson area accolades – here’s WLBC Reporter Bret Busby

Here is the current field of Madison County’s Twenty Under Forty:

Tanner Watkins of W.R. Dunkin and Sons Inc, Emily Blue of First Merchant’s Bank, Eve´ Rodriguez of Performance Group, Jesse Reynolds of Leadership Academy of Madison County, Stephen Shaw of White River Networks, Justis King of Falls Perk Coffee House, Chance Morphew of Howard Webb Insurance, Hannahrose Urbanski of Town of Pendleton, Madison Duke of Lanes Coffee, Miles Hammock of Hammock Enterprises LLC, Mandee Mikulsli of Anderson Museum of Art, Kari Sisk of Madison County Community Foundation, Andrew C. Hanna of the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, Maddie Bailey of Madison Dailey Agency LLC, Caitlyn McGuire of Raymond James, and Matthew Boyland of the City of Elwood Fire Department.

So far this year, pet scams in North America appear to be on the decline, even as losses exceed $1 million and are expected to approach $2 million. According to BBB Scam Tracker, Pet scams historically make up a quarter of all online shopping frauds reported to BBB and are on track to be about 18% this year.

Noblesville’s largest private employer is planning a $30.2 million expansion that would create 288 jobs over the next 10 years. SMC Corp. of America is seeking tax incentives to build a 27,000-square-foot clean room inside its existing building and invest in additional capital improvements at its campus north of 146th Street and west of Howe Road. Among its products are actuators, control valves, vacuum parts, sensors, switches, air-preparation equipment and temperature controls. Its clients are found in the automotive, semiconductor, food and packaging, life science, natural resource and machine tool industries, among others.

A study examined the average Indiana monthly search volume for Christmas vacation-related search terms for the top 25 coldest destinations in Europe, based on their average temperature in December. Google Ads data says #2 thru 5 – Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, and Norway. Our state’s top Christmas destination is Iceland – according to Iceland.com.

The lighter side of local news, with WLBC reporter Emily Guffey