The East Central Neighborhood will have its annual Victorian Holiday Home Tour this weekend on December 10 from 4–8 PM and December 11 from 1–5 PM. MuncieJournal.com reports there will be multiple homes on the tour, including the historic Emily Kimbrough home. Everything you need to build a gingerbread house will be provided. The winner of the gingerbread house competition will receive two home tour tickets.