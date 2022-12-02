USPS Releases The Dates To Get It There By Christmas

The US Postal Service is out with their dates to get it there by Christmas. First Class mail service needs to be marked by Dec. 17, Priority Mail service by the 19th, and Priority Mail Express can wait until 12/23 – but as always, the sooner, the better.

WLBC News Bytes:

Hamilton County needs sheriff’s deputies. The department says they have nine deputies planning to retire at the end of the year and need to fill those gaps being left behind.

The state is changing, and more people are coming here who don’t speak English than used to, necessitating that they learn English. If you already teach or have a Bachelor’s degree, you could help teaching through a new program called Indiana Teachers of English Learners Licensure.

Big weekend for charitable help – tomorrow includes Secret Families Muncie, as well as Heroes and Helpers from Muncie police, fire, EMT’s and more. It’s also the Enchanted Luminaria Walk tonight and tomorrow at Minnetrista.

WLBC News Bytes:

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: Starting today, the Wild Zoo Wonderland runs December 2nd through the 4th, 9th through the 11th, and 16th through the 22nd. Learn more at kidszoo.org.

The final Holiday Sip & Shop Small event of the year in Carmel will happen on December 3rd. From noon to 3.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is seeking a third term. If elected next year he would become the second mayor in the city’s history to serve three terms. Democrat J. Mark Lawler was elected mayor for four terms starting in 1987.

From the Herald Bulletin – by the end of the week, the exterior framework on a Habitat for Humanity home being constructed by D26 program students should be completed, in the 2100 block of Fletcher Street – constructed by students in the Anderson High School Career Center program and is being funded with $75,000 from the Anderson Community Development Department.

WLBC News Bytes:

A new report on eye care in the U.S. analyzed CDC and Bureau of Labor Statistics data found 63% of Americans don’t have vision insurance and 1 in 10 Americans haven’t been to the eye doctor in more than 6 years.

A new study says McDonalds is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Indiana. Price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analyzed Google US data based on search interest and popularity over the past 12 months. Next in line was Steak ‘n Shake, and Arbys.