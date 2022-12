Two Anderson brothers died Wednesday when the car they were riding collided with a train. The Herald Bulletin reports the accident took place shortly before 9 a.m. at the railroad crossing on County Road 400 West and County Road 1150 North. The two are identified as 37 year old Chad M. Stafford of the 800 block of Greenhill Way and 42 year old Stephen R. Stafford, II of the 200 block of Haverhill Drive. Police say Stafford was the driver when the vehicle was struck by a westbound train.