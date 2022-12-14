The Personal Side of Economic Development – James King

The personal side of economic development – Delaware County Commissioner James King talked about the trip to Italy several years ago that eventually brought a business here

INOX chose to build their factory here – that, from this week’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show.

Some are wondering in Muncie – is it normal to paint new street markings at this time of year

Mayor Ridenour citing supply chain issues.

WLBC News Bytes:

Some holiday traditions in Ft. Wayne are being interrupted this year. The annual Holiday Pops concert may not happen because the Philharmonic Orchestra is on strike.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County is pleased to announce the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients are Dray Caldwell, Yorktown High School, and Brynn Wright, Cowan Jr./Sr. High School.

New data from PriceListo reveals Nebraska is most obsessed with fast food, with Indiana #2.

The Ball State Board of Trustees will meet Friday (12/16) in the L.A. Pittenger Student Center, Cardinal Hall, 9am.

Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to a dozen families in Greenfield Saturday. It was a part of Blue Angel Connect’s Holiday Hope program, which has helped Hancock and Henry counties since 2016.

Anderson University opened its latest exhibition at the Wilson Gallery last week- the gallery will remain open through Feb. 3. “School of Athens: Intro to Drawing Student Exhibition,” is comprised of works from AU students.

Another good news story: a $500 donation made in the name of Mayor Ridenour from Toyota of Muncie

That was from that chili cook off fundraiser last week.

This week in 1909, Workers placed the last of 3.2 million ten-pound bricks on the 2½-mile oval track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It has been called “The Brickyard” ever since.