Summer Jobs! Applications Already Open For Teen Works

The Purdue University Northwest Chancellor is apologizing for doing an Asian language impression during the university’s winter commencement ceremony this past Saturday.

Yesterday was the Graduation of the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. The 11 grads gathered in South Rotunda of the Indiana State Capitol Building.

Today from 11 – 2 p.m. in Muncie, a Veteran’s Soup Social – here’s Liz Wilcox

No need to bring your own cards. Vets are asked to bring proof of service and their appetite.

A couple school districts in northern Indiana had e-learning this week primarily due to illness and a bus driver shortage. Warsaw and Elkhart had the troubles.

The MCS Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding at the meeting this week

CEO Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski told me on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show that the current pool is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.

Pawliday Ornaments support the Hamilton County Humane Society. These ornaments start at $25, and will support the organization while decorating the shelter. The $25 ornament will hang on the front lobby’s Giving Tree, and the $60 and $100 ornaments will hang on kennels. Buy before December 22nd. Learn more at hamiltonhumane.com.

Fire Facts – More now on a story we shared first yesterday morning. There was an alarm at about 1am Thursday at the CANPACK building for a small interior fire. We were told it was a short lived incident, with no major damage and at least one was treated for smoke inhalation. People on Facebook made assertions that were not accurate – one stating there are no fire hydrants. There ARE, hydrants owned by CANPACK were not operational since they are not completed with their construction. There are hydrants along Fuson Road owned by American Water Company that are working. The initial responding department was a volunteer unit of the Salem Township as it’s their jurisdiction – the property is outside Muncie city limits and Center Township.

Starting with your bill on 12/15/22, your monthly bill will no longer arrive by mail. Indiana Michigan Power send notices to customers this week.

Purdue University introduced Ryan Walters as their new head football coach on Wednesday. Walters comes to Purdue from Illinois where he was defensive coordinator for the Fighting Illini.

This week in Indiana history – 1972 Eugene Cernan, Commander of Apollo 17, walked on the moon, becoming the last (or most recent) person to do so. He graduated with an engineering degree from Purdue University.