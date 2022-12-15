Small Fire, Big Facebook Posts About CANPACK Muncie

An alarm overnight (about 1 a.m. 12/15/2022) at the CANPACK facility on the south side of Muncie – we’re told it was a short lived incident, with no major damage. The initial responding department was Salem Township as it’s in their jurisdiction – the property is outside Muncie city limits and Center Township, or MFD would have been deployed first. Chief Robert Mead with Muncie Fire told WLBC/WMUN’s Steve Lindell at least 1 patient apparently had smoke inhalation – Muncie Fire ambulances were on scene as requested. MFD was released a short time after arriving on scene after the request from assistance from the initial fire truck(s). Some Facebook posts by community members seemed to overstate the severity of the incident, as well as some other pertinent information. This story is developing, and we will continue to update as facts are released by proper authorities.

Yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, Kari Wissel was my guest and has breaking fundraising news – remember 100 Men Who Cook?

20 students will be paired with community members

Save the date in downtown Muncie

WLBC News Bytes:

Blackford County Community Foundation has a Christmas Parade December 23rd. Lineup at the 4-H grounds and go on a drive to enjoy all the beautiful lights throughout the community! If your home is decorated, be sure to get added to the route!

MyDatingAdviser.com says these Indiana towns are considered the coziest: New Harmony (ranked No. 70 coziest in the nation), Santa Claus (132), and Nashville (164).

This week in Indiana history: 1920 Football player George Gipp died of strep throat in his senior year at Notre Dame. Called “The Gipper” by Coach Knute Rockne, he is considered one of the most versatile athletes ever to play the game.

How busy is Saturday for Ball State? Commencement happens on campus, and there’s a men’s basketball game in Indy

Pres. Mearns on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show. That game is on 96-7, 102-9, and 104.9 FM Radio plus free streams.

WLBC News Bytes:

The 50th anniversary season – “A Christmas Carol” at the Indiana Repertory Theatre – get tickets online at irtlive.com. The show, with intermission, runs for about 2.5 hours, and prices start at $25.

The East Madison Fire Territory was awarded a grant to purchase and install a new Humminbird Helix 7 Sonar Unit to our water rescue boat.

Better Business Bureau provides the following tips to prevent package thieves from affecting your holiday plans (and the rest of the year): Check with neighbors. Sometimes, your package may not be stolen, just simply at the wrong address. Don’t leave unattended packages. Ship to store. If purchasing an item from a retailer that has a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead. Use a security camera. Require a signature. Consider a package receiving service.

WLBC News Bytes:

IDEM Seeks Nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence – The deadline for nominations is March 6, 2023.

NPR says, The COVID era distorted our sense of time worldwide. For many, time felt like it stood still during the pandemic. For others, the days went by faster than ever.

MuncieJournal.com’s Editor in Chief Mike Rhodes has the big list out today…. The expanded Top 20 stories is there now – free – on MuncieJournal.com from WLBC and Woof Boom Radio News.