IU Visitor Restrictions Start Dec. 12, 2022

Due to a rise in the number of reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, IU Health is limiting visitors at some of its hospitals to prevent spreading and protect patients and team members. Starting Monday, December 12, we will be implementing restrictions at IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals. The following restrictions will remain in effect until viral illness rates decline:

Only adult family members (18 or older) will be allowed to visit and be on the patient unit, with a limit of two visitors at any one time.

Visitors younger than 18 years* will not be permitted on patient units (exceptions made for parents/guardians younger than 18).

Masking is required for visitors and team members in all patient encounters (i.e., when in a room with a patient).

Visitors who have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills, or muscle aches, will not be allowed to visit patients.

Visitors, vendors, volunteers, and team members must be vigilant about hand washing and covering coughs.

*Age restriction due to high flu activity in younger children; this population is also at high risk for serious flu complications.

Exceptions to visitor restrictions may be made by regional leadership in special circumstances (such as end of life).

WLBC News Bytes:

After two years of negotiations the city and Delaware County have reached an agreement over the operation of a joint 911 center.

Jay County Civic Theatre: second weekend of Christmas productions is sold out tonight, and only a few left for Saturday night as of yesterday afternoon. Tix at myartsplace.org

Beam topping ceremony as part of the new building to house the Carmel Police Department, City Court and Clerk’s Office – today 3 p.m.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture held an Agriculture Roundtable hosted by ISDA Director Bruce Kettler yesterday in Randolph County. These roundtables are slated to be information and feedback gathering on how the state can assist Hoosier farmers and agribusiness owners.

Through December, all gifts to Second Harvest Food Bank will be MATCHED thanks to their supporters.