U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). MuncieJournal.com reports it’s the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.