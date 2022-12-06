It Sounds Like There’s a Democratic Candidate for Indiana Governor

In her own words – Why is Jennifer McCormick considering a run for Governor

Though she has said it’ll be January before her exploratory committee is done with their work, yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, I asked the now-Democrat if she was leaning in a run, or don’t-run direction

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research reported on by MedicalNewsToday has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found that those who start treatment with that medication over the age of 45 may be more at risk of developing MS.

At last week’s First Thursday event, WLBC reporter Emily Guffey tracked down a story at MadJax

Thankful public safety people – Last week was a busy one for Muncie Fire Department. Smoke filled a building at Ball State University, a possible basement fire, and three residential structure fires all at the same time. The MFD used social media to thank Delaware County E911 dispatch, Yorktown Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, Cowan Fire Department, and Hamilton Township Fire Department for coverage. They wrote, “Firefighting is a team sport and we all support each other.”

Years of persistence and thousands of small steps together will culminate for nearly 3,000 Boilermakers at Purdue University’s three Winter 2022 Commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18 in Elliott Hall of Music.

In order to guarantee a response from Santa and his elves, letters must be received by Dec. 17 at Santa’s address: Santa Claus, PO Box 1, Santa Claus, IN 47579. Please ensure the return address is legible. For more information or to donate and support the museum, visit santaclausmuseum.org.

Faster fiber coming – Delaware County, Indiana, yesterday announced plans for a $2.3 million project with AT&T* to build a state-of-the-art network and deliver AT&T FiberSM to some 1,250 customer locations in parts of the county. The project is contingent upon a final contract between the county and AT&T. Extensive planning and engineering work for this project will begin immediately once a contract is completed. The network buildout is expected to be complete within 18 months of contract execution.

The IMS Radio Network and Woof Boom Radio have secured the long standing broadcast rights for the Indy 500, and the Brickyard 400 – you’ll hear the May race on WLBC, WMUN and Oldies 101. The Brickyard is planned for WMUN and Oldies 101.

Things are looking a little different at the Hartford City fairgrounds. Last week, we saw on Facebook they are started building the new cattle barn and show arena. If you’d like to donate to the new building they still have forms available at the Purdue Extension Blackford County office, call 765-348-3213 to have one emailed or mailed to you!

Hiring at the Muncie Boys and Girls Club – here’s Dominic Bordenero

That from Delaware County Today, on WMUN 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams, weekdays from 8 – 9 a.m.