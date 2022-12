The Honorable Thomas A. Cannon Jr., Judge of the Delaware Circuit Court No. 5 administered the Oath of Office to Eric Hoffman who will begin his second term as Delaware County’s Prosecuting Attorney on January 1, 2023. Hoffman is a graduate of Ball State University and Indiana University McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Eric joined the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office in 2001 as a law clerk.

Dec. 29, 2022 11:46 AM CST

