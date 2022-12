Muncie Civic Theatre invites you to gather family and friends and head downtown for the delightful holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” on the main stage through Dec. 23. MuncieJournal.com reports performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m. The Closed-Caption Performance will be Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m.