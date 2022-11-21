Two Anderson Teens Killed, Two Others Hurt In Crash

Two Anderson teenagers were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning. The Herald Bulletin reports 19-year-old Vincent Spear of Anderson was driving north on County Road 300 West with three passengers: 16-year-old Landon Eden, 15-year-old Braydan Noland and Braydan’s cousin, 17-year-old Ethan Noland, all of Anderson. They didn’t stop at a stop sign and collided with a commercial grain trailer. Eden and Braydan Noland died in the crash.