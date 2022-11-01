Toys for Tots Muncie Starts Today (Nov. 1, 2022)

Firefighters Local 1348 Launch the annual Toys for Tots Drive with the Muncie Salvation Army today. Families in need of Christmas toys can sign up at the Salvation Army on November 1-4 and 8-11. Sign-ups are from 10 am to noon and 1 pm to 3:30, with extended hours on Tuesdays up to 7 pm. Families will need to bring proof of income, bills, a State issued photo ID, Social Security Cards, food stamps if applicable, and birth certificates of anyone under 12 years old. Appointments are not required, and families will be signed up on a first come, first served basis.

WLBC News Bytes:

Viewed personally: construction has begun for the annual Holiday Lights at the Suzanne Gresham Center in Muncie.

Nov. 14 is date for auditions for Jay County Civic Theatre’s February production of “The Laramie Project.”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A plane crashed at the Helfrich Golf Course on Sunday afternoon. The emergency landing was made near the 17th hole of the golf course – two adults and two children transported to the hospital.

Saturday, 19 year old Geno Maurice Vargas was arrested by Delaware County Sheriff’s Department on five counts of attempted murder, and more. A $255,000 bond holds him in jail for now – Star Press says investigators say he became upset when a young woman — described by a witness as his “baby momma” — left a home intending to “party” on or near the Ball State University campus. Investigators said Vargas fired several gunshots at the car with a 9mm handgun.