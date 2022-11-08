Northwest Bank is reminding consumers of best practices to consider for added protection during the upcoming holidays.
Never click on links or open attachments in suspicious emails, ignore unsolicited communication from individuals claiming to be from your bank. Never send personal information over instant messaging, text or email and don’t use the same user ID and password to access different websites.
Northwest Bank Offers Consumer Protection Tips For The Holidays
Northwest Bank is reminding consumers of best practices to consider for added protection during the upcoming holidays.