Muncie Residents, Doing Good – A First Hand Perspective

We invited Bob Ball into our studios yesterday to talk about the BNF Ministries recent trip to Ft. Meyers Florida area to help with hurricane recovery efforts

Those volunteers from the Muncie area cooked and fed countless residents and workers in the area with their Holy Smoker. Ball was a guest on yesterday’s Delaware County Today, heard from 8 – 8 a.m. on WMUM, The Talk of Muncie – 92-5 FM.

As we shared first yesterday morning, the Indianapolis Colts have fired Head Coach Frank Reich. Reich compiled a 40-33-1 record with the Colts, a job he took in 2018 after Josh McDaniels opted out of it. Reich had guided the team to two playoff appearances. He has a postseason record of 1-2.

Muncie Community Schools’ East Washington Academy will have a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of its $8 million renovation today at 11 a.m.

Anderson University recently launched the Women’s Philanthropy Council (WPC), a group of women making a meaningful impact by serving the Anderson University campus and community. The 61 founding members has already started supporting the university in meaningful financial ways.

The polls are open – 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Indiana polling locations are open. Election night coverage starts at 7 p.m. on WMUN, The Talk of Muncie 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams – National, statewide from Network Indiana, and Live reports planned from the Delaware County tabulation center, anchored by yours truly.

Last night was all about college basketball with the BSU men’s and women’s season openers – the Men won, the women lost – but tonight all Card eyes on Toledo as Ball State plays an important game on WLBC – 7 p.m. pregame on 104.1 HD1 WLBC and WLBC.com. Home finale’ is one week from today.

Daylight Saving Time could end up being the constant standard for the entire Country, if the Federal legislation passes before a deadline. I asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence yesterday about it

The lighter side of news – thanks to all involved for last weekend’s Special Needs Prom Held At Frankfort Moose Lodge.