MCS Has Plans For More Building Improvements

More school improvements in Muncie – More from our earlier coverage by our Mike Rhodes earlier this week – a ribbon cutting at East Washington Academy as renovations near completion there is only part of the plans for MCS buildings – Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski

Want a free brick? Ball State is awarding 10 – from the demo of Lafollette Complex, for a keepsake for Cards. Get to BSU’s Facebook page before Nov. 21 to enter.

WLBC News Bytes

Enough is Enough is the title of a press conference today at 3 p.m. at Muncie City Hall Auditorium, about a Plan to Deter Gun Violence in Delaware County.

Toyota of Muncie is offering $1.99 oil changes to all veterans today – we believe appointments were needed in advance.

Ball State baseball team announced the addition of seven student-athletes to the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The collaboration between several agencies will be covered more on out news in the days to come, and next weekend’s This Week in Delaware County.

Sports on Radio rundown: Yorktown (9-3) at Bishop Chatard (8-4) on WMUN and IHSAA TV, Lapel is on Oldies 101, Westfield (7-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (11-0), Kokomo (11-1) at Columbia City (11-1), New Palestine (12-0) at Roncalli (11-1).

Another big chunk of change – A $2 million grant from state and federal departments of education will help Muncie Community Schools with recruitment of teachers

A safe zone for meetings in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour, asked where the idea came from

Those non-custodial drop offs as well as, perhaps a purchase of something though a web or social media market place all are more secure with this addition. Muncie City Hall parking lot, facing Walnut Street has all the signs that will show you where to be.

BSU women’s volleyball has another huge weekend

A party speaks through a release – A few days after the Election this week – a statement from Indiana Democrats on 2022 Elections: Chairman Mike Schmuhl, ““Indiana will be a stronger state and a better place to live and work when there is more balance at every level of Hoosier government: Federal, state, and local. Despite a difficult political environment… We have more work to do to rebuild our party so we can be more competitive and win more races… Looking ahead, the 2024 elections will mark the 20-year anniversary of the Indiana Republican Party’s control over state government. That election will be a referendum on them and their record.”

Ball State must win one of the two remaining games to become Bowl eligible, and yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, I asked Mick Tidrow the likeliness

If they make the post season, it would be the first time in program history for three bowl appearances in a row.