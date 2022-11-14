In The Mayor’s Own Words: Why Officer Still Is Paid

The Mayor explains in his own words – We have been asked by several listeners to follow up on the Indy TV story looking into why officer Corey Posey with Muncie Police was still being paid while on administrative leave related to charges along with several other officers. Mayor Ridenour explained

As if ordered for effect, colder weather and snow was part of the Christmas in Pendleton kickoff event Saturday. Outgoing snow queen Jennifer Delk crowned Sara Wilson, a 17-year-old junior at Pendleton Heights High School as this year’s queen.

This Wednesday the Ball State women’s volleyball team closes the regular season with 6 p.m. first serve at Toledo. With a win, the Cards will secure the 2022 MAC Regular Season Championship and hosting rights to the conference tournament. They already secured a top two seed and first-round bye.

One deer can provide 200 meals for people that are struggling. If hunters have extra, find out how it works and where the processors are, at Hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.

Phil Wickham is bringing his Singalong tour to Anderson University’s Reardon Auditorium Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Sports nuggets – High school football will not include Yorktown and Lapel moving forward, but Hamilton Southeastern advanced. Ball State men’s basketball fell to 1-1 on the season, and play Wednesday, at the Omaha Mavericks. Jump is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. ET. on 96.7, 102.9 and 104.9 FM and free streams.

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has requested a public defender, but that could be financial problem for a small county like Carroll. Andrew Cullen with the Public Defenders Commission tells WISH-TV factors such as the amount of public defenders, pay rates, and length of the case will play a role

In 2009, Parke County had to raise taxes just to afford the costs of a high-profile murder case.

Covering business and economic development in Delaware county – the new 765BusinessJournal.com, and Editor in Chief explained one of the features

Ball State soccer team announced the addition of three student-athletes to the 2023 recruiting class on Friday.

The head of Indiana’s Black Legislative Caucus wants another job: Mayor of Indianapolis. State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis), announced the run last Wednesday.

A shopping center in Hobart allegedly left out an important detail in their deal with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Starting with the lighter side of news – Our new 765BusinessJournal.com reports on economic development and business news, and had this coverage by our Mike Rhodes

Tomorrow night, they call it mid-week Maction, the third weekday game for BSU

Ball State women’s golf team announced the addition of three student-athletes to the 2023 recruiting class on Friday.

Veteran talk radio host Jim Bohannon has died at age 78, after losing a hard fought battle with throat cancer.

Purdue football became bole eligible with their win over the weekend.

Welcome to Entrepreneur Showcase Week at the Muncie Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Blvd. in Muncie.

We hear National reports of controversy and some irregularities, but Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler told WMUN Reporter Emily Guffey

