An ex-employee in the Delaware County treasurer’s office is accused of stealing county funds. The Star Press reports 58 year old Kimberly Ann Shoemaker-Bennett, is charged with official misconduct, fraud and theft. An investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department began Oct. 12 when County Treasurer Ed Carroll reported Shoemaker-Bennett had been dismissed after her cash drawer in the office was short $79.75 on Oct. 4 and $500 on Oct. 10.